BEST (BSTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BEST (NYSE:BSTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, April 2nd.

BSTI has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BEST in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BEST from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BEST in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp set a $14.00 price target on shares of BEST and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.52.

BSTI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.15. 313,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,540. BEST has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $13.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BEST by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,929,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,227,000 after buying an additional 1,409,506 shares during the last quarter. NWI Management LP raised its holdings in shares of BEST by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 1,136,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after buying an additional 136,602 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BEST in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,047,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BEST in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,940,000. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BEST in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,315,000. 10.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

