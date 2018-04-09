Best Buy (BBY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “Best Buy’s extensive investments to upgrade operations with special focus on developing omni-channel capabilities, supply chain and cost reduction opportunities coupled with strengthening partnership with vendors bode well. The company’s “Best Buy 2020: Building the New Blue” program aims to explore growth opportunities and optimize cost. These efforts have helped the stock to outpace the industry in a year and continue post upbeat results, as evident from fourth-quarter fiscal 2018 performance. This prompted management to provide encouraging outlook for fiscal 2019. The company is also concentrating on enhancing mobile phone category in its big-box stores as well as online under its Mobile 2020 strategy. However, management hinted that higher investments in supply chain and increased transportation costs may weigh upon margins. International gross margin is also likely to remain under pressure during the first quarter.”

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.88.

Best Buy stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $69.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,995,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,694. Best Buy has a one year low of $48.03 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20,606.10, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. analysts predict that Best Buy will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mathew Watson sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total value of $76,437.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hubert Joly sold 9,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $694,867.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,784,461.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,785 shares of company stock worth $24,999,914 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 2,030 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc is a provider of technology products, services and solutions. The Company offers products and services to the customers visiting its stores, engaging with Geek Squad agents, or using its Websites or mobile applications. It has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Company operates through two segments: Domestic and International.

