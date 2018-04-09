Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Share Price

Media stories about Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Best Buy earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the technology retailer an impact score of 45.6599778782763 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Best Buy stock opened at $70.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20,606.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.26. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $47.68 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.52 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.68%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 40.72%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.88.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Corie S. Barry sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $28,907.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,206 shares in the company, valued at $5,883,374.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hubert Joly sold 9,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $694,867.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,784,461.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,785 shares of company stock worth $24,999,914 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/best-buy-bby-receiving-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-analysis-shows-updated-updated-updated.html.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc is a provider of technology products, services and solutions. The Company offers products and services to the customers visiting its stores, engaging with Geek Squad agents, or using its Websites or mobile applications. It has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Company operates through two segments: Domestic and International.

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.