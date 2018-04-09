Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Short Interest Up 21.1% in March

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,978,887 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the February 28th total of 27,221,774 shares. Approximately 13.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,359,230 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

In other Best Buy news, CEO Hubert Joly sold 240,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $16,738,977.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 698,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,641,310.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia H. Walker sold 1,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $107,821.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,785 shares of company stock worth $24,999,914 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 56,001 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 269,414 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $18,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 19,416 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

BBY opened at $70.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.26. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $47.68 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $20,606.10, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 2.37%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.72%.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital set a $80.00 price target on Best Buy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Best Buy from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc is a provider of technology products, services and solutions. The Company offers products and services to the customers visiting its stores, engaging with Geek Squad agents, or using its Websites or mobile applications. It has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Company operates through two segments: Domestic and International.

