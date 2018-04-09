Bezop (CRYPTO:BEZ) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8,705.00

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, Bezop has traded down 38.1% against the dollar. One Bezop token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0754 or 0.00001121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Bezop has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $8,705.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002934 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00765383 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00176287 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037915 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00054412 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Bezop Profile

Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,634,684 tokens. Bezop’s official website is bezop.io. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bezop is medium.com/@bezopnetwork. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork.

Bezop Token Trading

Bezop can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is not currently possible to buy Bezop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezop must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezop using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Bezop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.