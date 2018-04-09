BHP Billiton (BBL) & Consol Energy (CEIX) Critical Comparison

Consol Energy (NYSE: CEIX) and BHP Billiton (NYSE:BBL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Consol Energy and BHP Billiton, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consol Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 BHP Billiton 0 4 0 0 2.00

Consol Energy currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.68%. BHP Billiton has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.76%. Given Consol Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Consol Energy is more favorable than BHP Billiton.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Consol Energy and BHP Billiton’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consol Energy $1.41 billion 0.59 $67.62 million $4.50 6.63 BHP Billiton $38.29 billion 1.08 $5.89 billion $2.53 15.45

BHP Billiton has higher revenue and earnings than Consol Energy. Consol Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BHP Billiton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

BHP Billiton pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Consol Energy does not pay a dividend. BHP Billiton pays out 77.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Consol Energy and BHP Billiton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consol Energy N/A N/A N/A BHP Billiton N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.6% of Consol Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of BHP Billiton shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Consol Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Consol Energy beats BHP Billiton on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc. produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey. The company also owns and operates the CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore. As of December 31, 2017, it controlled 735.5 million tons of proven and probable coal reserves at PAMC. In addition, it controls approximately 1.6 billion tons of greenfield thermal and metallurgical coal reserves located in the coal-producing basins of the eastern United States. CONSOL Energy Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

BHP Billiton Company Profile

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties. It also engages in the mining, smelting, and refining of nickel; the provision of freight, finance, and administrative services, as well as trading, marketing, and support services; and potash development activities. The company was formerly known as Billiton Plc. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. BHP Billiton Plc is a subsidiary of BHP Billiton Group.

