BHP Billiton (BBL) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about BHP Billiton (NYSE:BBL) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports.

NYSE:BBL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.17. 1,464,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $41,226.24, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21. BHP Billiton has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This is a positive change from BHP Billiton’s previous None dividend of $0.86. This represents a yield of 5.31%. BHP Billiton’s payout ratio is currently 77.47%.

BBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of BHP Billiton in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Billiton in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BHP Billiton from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Billiton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

BHP Billiton Company Profile

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

