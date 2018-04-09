BHP Billiton (BBL) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about BHP Billiton (NYSE:BBL) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BHP Billiton earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the mining company an impact score of 46.1278925700376 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE:BBL opened at $38.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41,226.24, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21. BHP Billiton has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This is an increase from BHP Billiton’s previous None dividend of $0.86. This represents a yield of 5.31%. BHP Billiton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.47%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of BHP Billiton in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Billiton in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BHP Billiton from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

About BHP Billiton

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

