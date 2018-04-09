BHP Billiton (BHP) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Goldman Sachs

BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 14th.

BHP has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut BHP Billiton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.55 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.37.

BHP Billiton stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $43.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,741,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $70,064.02, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.40. BHP Billiton has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $50.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Billiton by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 37,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Billiton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,421,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Billiton by 934.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Billiton by 1,420.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,871 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 92,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Billiton by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,999 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. 3.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Billiton Company Profile

BHP Billiton Limited is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

