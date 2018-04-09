BHP Billiton (BLT) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

BHP Billiton (LON:BLT)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Monday. They presently have a GBX 800 ($11.23) target price on the mining company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 42.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BLT. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on BHP Billiton from GBX 1,650 ($23.16) to GBX 1,900 ($26.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase upped their price target on BHP Billiton from GBX 1,400 ($19.65) to GBX 1,405 ($19.72) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,430 ($20.07) target price on shares of BHP Billiton in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,610 ($22.60) target price on shares of BHP Billiton in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on BHP Billiton from GBX 1,480 ($20.77) to GBX 1,650 ($23.16) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,474.68 ($20.70).

LON BLT opened at GBX 1,388.80 ($19.49) on Monday. BHP Billiton has a 12 month low of GBX 1,103 ($15.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,662.40 ($23.34).

BHP Billiton Company Profile

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

