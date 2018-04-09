BHP Billiton plc (BBL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BHP Billiton plc (NYSE:BBL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of BHP Billiton in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Billiton in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Billiton during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of BHP Billiton by 668.8% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Billiton during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Billiton during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of BHP Billiton during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

BHP Billiton stock opened at $38.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BHP Billiton has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $45.43.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is a positive change from BHP Billiton’s previous None dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th.

BHP Billiton Company Profile

BHP Billiton Plc is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

