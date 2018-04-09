BHP Billiton Ltd. (BBL) Holdings Reduced by Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BHP Billiton Ltd. (NYSE:BBL) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,389 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the period. Cowen Inc.’s holdings in BHP Billiton were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBL. State Street Corp acquired a new position in BHP Billiton in the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in BHP Billiton by 460.1% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 133,620 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 109,765 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Billiton by 20.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in BHP Billiton by 89.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,469 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Billiton by 2,299.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,885 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 20,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBL traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,759,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,361. BHP Billiton Ltd. has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $41,226.24, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This is an increase from BHP Billiton’s previous None dividend of $0.86. BHP Billiton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.47%.

BBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Group set a $38.00 price objective on shares of BHP Billiton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Billiton in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

BHP Billiton Profile

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

