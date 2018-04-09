Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New (NASDAQ:ORIG) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New (NASDAQ:ORIG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, March 16th.

ORIG has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ORIG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.90. The stock had a trading volume of 362,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,233. Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lasry Marc bought a new stake in Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New during the third quarter worth approximately $165,299,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New during the third quarter worth approximately $640,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New during the third quarter worth approximately $18,878,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/bidaskclub-downgrades-ocean-rig-udw-inc-new-orig-to-strong-sell-updated-updated-updated.html.

Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New Company Profile

Ocean Rig UDW Inc is a Cyprus-based offshore drilling contractor that provides oilfield services for oil and gas exploration, development and production drilling, and specializes in the ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment segment of the drilling industry. The Company owns and operates approximately 13 offshore ultra deepwater drilling units, comprising of ultra deepwater semisubmersible drilling rigs and ultra deepwater drill-ships.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.