Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, March 23rd.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray set a $55.00 target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

PPBI opened at $40.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,869.50, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $46.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $87.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 54,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $2,362,894.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Edward Earl Wilcox sold 21,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $946,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,251,269 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 66,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $520,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $742,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $587,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/bidaskclub-downgrades-pacific-premier-bancorp-ppbi-to-hold-updated-updated.html.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. Its deposit products include checking, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial business loans, lines of credit, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, farmland, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential, one-to-four family real estate, commercial and industrial, and franchise lending; warehouse repurchase facilities; and credit facilities to Home Owners' Associations (HOA) and HOA management companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.