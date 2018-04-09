A Schulman (SHLM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of A Schulman (NASDAQ:SHLM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, March 14th.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised A Schulman from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered A Schulman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on A Schulman from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Longbow Research lowered A Schulman from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded A Schulman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. A Schulman has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of SHLM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,463. A Schulman has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $1,268.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33.

A Schulman (NASDAQ:SHLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. A Schulman had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $674.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that A Schulman will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. A Schulman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of A Schulman by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in A Schulman by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in A Schulman by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 8,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in A Schulman by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of A Schulman by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

About A Schulman

A. Schulman, Inc is an international supplier of plastic formulations, resins and services, and provides solutions to its customers’ requirements through custom-formulated products. The Company’s customers span a range of markets, such as packaging, mobility, building and construction, electronics and electrical, agriculture, personal care and hygiene, custom services, and sports, home and leisure.

