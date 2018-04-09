Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 14th.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Vetr upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.28 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Bank of America reissued a positive rating and issued a $11.52 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.49.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $9.53. 38,372,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,655,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,313.36, a PE ratio of 119.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $1,707,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,207,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,746,459.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark D. Papermaster sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $1,157,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,057,949 shares in the company, valued at $12,240,469.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,158,620 shares of company stock worth $13,933,528. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 22,076,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $226,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,320 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 12,246,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $125,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,486,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $97,337,000 after acquiring an additional 386,063 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 9,142,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $93,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,593,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $88,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc is a global semiconductor company. The Company is engaged in offering x86 microprocessors, as standalone devices or as incorporated into an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete graphics processing units (GPUs) and professional graphics, and server and embedded processors and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

