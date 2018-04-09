Allscripts (MDRX) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 14th.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Allscripts in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Allscripts in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo set a $19.00 target price on shares of Allscripts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Allscripts from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allscripts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.22.

NASDAQ:MDRX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,033,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,263. Allscripts has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2,193.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Allscripts (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.05 million. Allscripts had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. Allscripts’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. analysts expect that Allscripts will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian Farley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $68,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Richard J. Poulton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $202,950.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 505,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,845,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 124,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allscripts by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 150,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Allscripts by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 27,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allscripts by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 23,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Allscripts by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares during the period.

Allscripts Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

