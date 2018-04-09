BidaskClub Lowers Weibo (WB) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

WB has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Weibo to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Weibo from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group raised their target price on shares of Weibo to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Shares of WB opened at $113.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25,130.25, a PE ratio of 72.82 and a beta of 2.60. Weibo has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $142.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The information services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.04 million. Weibo had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. analysts predict that Weibo will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Weibo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,831,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Weibo by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Weibo by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 400,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,990 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Weibo by 740.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 24,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Weibo by 9.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,661,000 after acquiring an additional 15,915 shares during the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation is a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company provides ways for people and organizations to publicly express themselves in real time, interact with others on a global platform and stay connected with the world. It operates in two segments: advertising and marketing services and other services.

