Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo set a $96.00 target price on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

ACGL opened at $85.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $83.16 and a one year high of $102.60. The stock has a market cap of $11,675.80, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Donald Lyons sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $504,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Constantine Iordanou bought 7,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $166,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,332,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,818,000 after buying an additional 12,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

