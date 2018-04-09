CSX (CSX) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank set a $63.00 target price on CSX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS set a $72.00 price target on CSX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $70.00 target price on CSX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $54.35 on Friday. CSX has a 52-week low of $46.04 and a 52-week high of $60.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $48,221.28, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. CSX had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 47.96%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of CSX by 531.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 100,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 84,280 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 87,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Jafra Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,942,000. P.R. Herzig & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $718,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $633,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

