Impax Laboratories (NASDAQ:IPXL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Impax Laboratories (NASDAQ:IPXL) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 14th.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IPXL. Canaccord Genuity set a $19.00 price objective on Impax Laboratories and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim started coverage on Impax Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impax Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price target on Impax Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price target on Impax Laboratories and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.91.

IPXL stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.60. 524,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,154. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Impax Laboratories has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,401.10, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Impax Laboratories (NASDAQ:IPXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.13 million. Impax Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 60.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. research analysts expect that Impax Laboratories will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPXL. Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in Impax Laboratories by 1,185.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 3,854,995 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,995 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Impax Laboratories by 3,904.5% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,987,950 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,307 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Impax Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,573,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Impax Laboratories by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,859,924 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Impax Laboratories by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,327,798 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,008,000 after acquiring an additional 833,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Impax Laboratories

Impax Laboratories, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of bioequivalent pharmaceutical products (generics), in addition to the development and marketing of branded products. Its segments include Impax Generics and Impax Specialty Pharma.

