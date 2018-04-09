Landmark Infrastructure Partners (LMRK) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, March 16th.

LMRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo started coverage on Landmark Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on Landmark Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 price target on Landmark Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.90.

NASDAQ:LMRK traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.30. The company had a trading volume of 23,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,328. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.44.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.17. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.55 million. research analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 127.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 16.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 87.2% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth $426,000. Institutional investors own 25.67% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests in the United States. The company leases real property interests to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company.

