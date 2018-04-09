BidaskClub Upgrades Quotient (QTNT) to Buy

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, March 16th.

Quotient stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,418. The company has a market cap of $190.56, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.54, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Quotient has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $7.74.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Quotient will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian Mcdonough purchased 10,000 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $38,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,780.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Prondzynski Heino Von purchased 12,000 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $51,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTNT. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Quotient during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quotient during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Quotient during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 1,722.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 32,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Quotient during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited is a diagnostics company. The Company focuses on blood grouping and donor disease screening, which is referred to as transfusion diagnostics. It is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing conventional reagent products used for blood grouping within the global transfusion diagnostics market.

