ValuEngine Downgrades Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, March 22nd.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Monday, March 12th. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup reissued a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Shares of NYSE BIG traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.06. 1,999,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,221,686. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $64.42. The firm has a market cap of $1,809.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 9th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 3.60%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Big Lots will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Big Lots’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, March 9th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Big Lots news, CEO David J. Campisi sold 25,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $1,201,828.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Campisi sold 20,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $903,330.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,458,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Big Lots by 78.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/big-lots-big-cut-to-hold-at-valuengine-updated-updated.html.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a non-traditional, discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments; consumables category, which comprises health and beauty, plastics, paper, chemical, and pet departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion bedding, utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; hard home category, including small appliances, table top, food preparation, stationery, greeting cards, and home maintenance departments; and furniture category consisting of upholstery, mattress, ready-to-assemble, and case goods departments.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.