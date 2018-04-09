Big Lots (BIG) & Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Big Lots (NYSE: BIG) is one of 12 public companies in the “Variety stores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Big Lots to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.5% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Big Lots shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Big Lots and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Big Lots 0 6 6 0 2.50 Big Lots Competitors 163 1263 1690 90 2.53

Big Lots currently has a consensus price target of $57.91, indicating a potential upside of 34.77%. As a group, “Variety stores” companies have a potential upside of 4.23%. Given Big Lots’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Big Lots is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Big Lots and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Lots 3.60% 31.12% 11.51% Big Lots Competitors 3.76% 15.00% 6.64%

Dividends

Big Lots pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Big Lots pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Variety stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 36.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Big Lots has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Big Lots is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Big Lots has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Big Lots’ peers have a beta of 0.89, suggesting that their average stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Big Lots and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Big Lots $5.27 billion $189.83 million 9.66 Big Lots Competitors $65.63 billion $1.74 billion 21.43

Big Lots’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Big Lots. Big Lots is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Big Lots peers beat Big Lots on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a non-traditional, discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments; consumables category, which comprises health and beauty, plastics, paper, chemical, and pet departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion bedding, utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; hard home category, including small appliances, table top, food preparation, stationery, greeting cards, and home maintenance departments; and furniture category consisting of upholstery, mattress, ready-to-assemble, and case goods departments. It also provides merchandise under the seasonal category that includes lawn and garden, summer, Christmas, and other holiday departments; and electronics, toys, and accessories category, including electronics, jewelry, hosiery, toys, and infant accessories departments. As of November 7, 2017, it operated 1,428 stores in 47 states. Big Lots, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

