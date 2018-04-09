Bio-Techne (TECH) Receives $148.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.60.

Several research analysts have commented on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

NASDAQ:TECH traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.70. The stock had a trading volume of 92,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $98.35 and a one year high of $151.89. The company has a market cap of $5,446.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $154.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles A. Dinarello sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $680,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Bio-Techne by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,520,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,780,000 after purchasing an additional 20,286 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 931,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,662,000 after purchasing an additional 69,784 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 416,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,988,000 after purchasing an additional 93,175 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Bio-Techne by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 410,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,244,000 after purchasing an additional 49,470 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 356,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,120,000 after purchasing an additional 111,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets.

