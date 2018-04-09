Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Share Price

News articles about BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.4514022380706 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:BCRX traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,865. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $454.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.71.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 261.18% and a negative return on equity of 106.53%. The business had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/biocryst-pharmaceuticals-bcrx-given-daily-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-03-updated.html.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor to treat cancer in Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.