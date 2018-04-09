Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.12

Media stories about Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Biogen earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.7030798464778 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of BIIB opened at $256.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54,509.13, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.34. Biogen has a 12-month low of $244.28 and a 12-month high of $370.57.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The biotechnology company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 20.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $408.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.49.

In other Biogen news, Director Robert W. Pangia sold 5,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.65, for a total value of $1,922,518.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,539 shares in the company, valued at $7,759,631.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $75,324.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,808.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,512. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis and SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

