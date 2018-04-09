BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, March 24th.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BSTC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

BSTC stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $312.37, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.43. BioSpecifics Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 48,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 385,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 174,584 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioSpecifics Technologies Company Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company involved in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications. The Company has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures, a Bermuda unlimited liability company (Endo Global Ventures), an affiliate of Endo International plc (Endo), for injectable collagenase for marketed indications and indications in development.

