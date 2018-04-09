UBS started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) in a report published on Monday, April 2nd, www.benzinga.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $11.05 on Monday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $11.94.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/bioxcel-therapeutics-btai-now-covered-by-analysts-at-ubs-updated.html.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that is focused on the development of drugs for psychiatric disorders and rare cancers. The Company uses novel artificial intelligence (AI) for drug re-innovation processes of approved product candidates to identify new therapeutic indices.

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.