Bismuth (BIS) Price Tops $1.27 on Exchanges

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00018840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Heat Wallet and Cryptopia. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $11.21 million and $37,477.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Nimiq (NET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022623 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005547 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 9,602,204 coins and its circulating supply is 8,851,411 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz. The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

Bismuth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Heat Wallet and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

