Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) One Day Volume Tops $58,890.00

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $11.53 million and approximately $58,890.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00019469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Heat Wallet.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Nimiq (NET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022623 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005507 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002245 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 9,590,488 coins and its circulating supply is 8,840,761 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Heat Wallet and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

