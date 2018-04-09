BitAsean (BAS) Reaches Market Cap of $77,584.00

BitAsean (CURRENCY:BAS) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. BitAsean has a total market capitalization of $77,584.00 and approximately $119.00 worth of BitAsean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitAsean token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitAsean has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002931 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00762247 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00176178 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00038038 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054838 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

BitAsean Token Profile

BitAsean’s genesis date was July 25th, 2017. BitAsean’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. BitAsean’s official website is www.bitasean.org. BitAsean’s official Twitter account is @BitAseanTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitAsean Token Trading

BitAsean can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not possible to purchase BitAsean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitAsean must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitAsean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

