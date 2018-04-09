Bitbase One Day Volume Reaches $979.00 (BTBc)

Bitbase (CURRENCY:BTBc) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Bitbase has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $979.00 worth of Bitbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitbase has traded up 150.2% against the dollar. One Bitbase coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007210 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002919 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00746231 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00174756 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00036141 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047970 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Bitbase Coin Profile

Bitbase launched on October 9th, 2017. Bitbase’s total supply is 20,257,950 coins. Bitbase’s official Twitter account is @BitbaseICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitbase’s official website is bitbase.io.

Buying and Selling Bitbase

Bitbase can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase Bitbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitbase must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

