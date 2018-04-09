Bitcedi Market Cap Reaches $46,981.00 (BXC)

Bitcedi (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last week, Bitcedi has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcedi has a total market cap of $46,981.00 and $5.00 worth of Bitcedi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcedi coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000329 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000570 BTC.

QuazarCoin (QCN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcedi Profile

Bitcedi is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2016. Bitcedi’s total supply is 9,616,277 coins and its circulating supply is 5,756,371 coins. Bitcedi’s official Twitter account is @bitcedis and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcedi’s official website is bitcedi.org.

Bitcedi Coin Trading

Bitcedi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Bitcedi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcedi must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcedi using one of the exchanges listed above.

