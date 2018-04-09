bitCNY (BITCNY) Hits Market Capitalization of $26.33 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 25th. bitCNY has a market cap of $26.33 million and approximately $13.66 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002522 BTC on exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange, OpenLedger DEX, Coinbene and AEX. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007228 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002915 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00766544 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00176115 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00038972 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00050685 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

bitCNY Token Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 154,823,000 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbene, BitShares Asset Exchange, OpenLedger DEX and AEX. It is not possible to buy bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

