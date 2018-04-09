Bitcoin 21 Market Cap Tops $89,716.00 (XBTC21)

Bitcoin 21 (CURRENCY:XBTC21) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Bitcoin 21 has a market capitalization of $89,716.00 and $37.00 worth of Bitcoin 21 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin 21 coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin 21 has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002921 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00751472 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00174216 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00037039 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00050599 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Bitcoin 21 Profile

Bitcoin 21’s total supply is 7,093,108 coins and its circulating supply is 793,108 coins. The official website for Bitcoin 21 is www.bitcoin-21.com. Bitcoin 21’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_21.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 21

Bitcoin 21 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy Bitcoin 21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 21 must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin 21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin 21 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin 21 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.