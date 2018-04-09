Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) Trading Up 72.7% This Week

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $25.58 million and approximately $10,581.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for about $1.43 or 0.00021215 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Bitstamp, Bitfinex and Lbank. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 72.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002911 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00741253 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014571 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014920 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00173991 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00038049 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052556 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,939,750 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoin.org.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Quoine, Tidex, Bithumb, Poloniex, Coinfloor, DSX, Bitso, BitGrail, GDAX, Luno, YoBit, Fisco, Coinnest, Coinsquare, BitMarket, AidosMarket, Paribu, Huobi, Gemini, WEX, Bitfinex, OKEx, Coinbene, Foxbit, BTCC, CoolCoin, Korbit, Coinone, BtcTrade.im, xBTCe, Binance, CoinEgg, AEX, ZB.COM, Bitonic, Bittrex, Negocie Coins, Liqui, Lbank, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Upbit, TOPBTC, Bit-Z, Mr. Exchange, OEX, BX Thailand, EXX, CoinsBank, Bitbank, BTCTurk, itBit, Gate.io, Bitcoin Indonesia, HitBTC, CEX.IO, Livecoin, Bitstamp, QuadrigaCX, LakeBTC, BL3P, Zaif, Coinrail, Mercado Bitcoin, bitFlyer, BitBay, BTC Markets, OkCoin Intl., BTCBOX, Independent Reserve, BitMEX, RightBTC, Bibox, Gatecoin, ACX, Exmo, Kucoin and GetBTC. It is not currently possible to buy Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

