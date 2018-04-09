Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $10.91 billion and $230.51 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $639.36 or 0.09494820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, CoolCoin and BX Thailand.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,757.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00026756 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00166387 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.35 or 0.01758680 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00022897 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00016805 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002837 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002030 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008680 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 17,064,100 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is bitcoincash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Also BCH will adjust the difficulty every 6 blocks as opposed to 2016 blocks as with Bitcoin.Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer.Specification”

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, CoinExchange, Foxbit, Upbit, GDAX, BTC Markets, CoinEgg, CoinsBank, Bibox, bitFlyer, WEX, Tidex, CEX.IO, Kraken, CoolCoin, ACX, GetBTC, Gate.io, BX Thailand, Coinfloor, BitGrail, Coinsquare, EXX, Livecoin, Bitonic, Lbank, RightBTC, Korbit, Cryptopia, Negocie Coins, Liqui, Huobi, Bitcoin Indonesia, Exmo, Bleutrade, Gatecoin, Binance, Coinroom, Poloniex, xBTCe, Bitfinex, HitBTC, OKEx, Fisco, BTCC, ZB.COM, BitMEX, Bitso, Bithumb, QuadrigaCX, BtcTrade.im, Bitstamp, BTCBOX, Independent Reserve, YoBit, Bitbank, Quoine, Coinone, Zaif, Kucoin, BL3P, Coinnest, Luno, Bittrex, Gemini, Mr. Exchange, Paribu, BTCTurk, Bit-Z, Coinrail, LakeBTC, itBit and BitBay. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

