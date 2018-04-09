Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) Price Reaches $40.99

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $694.02 million and approximately $8.61 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $40.99 or 0.00609086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BL3P, Poloniex, Livecoin and Bithumb.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.62 or 0.02639490 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00353332 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00062836 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007433 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00120001 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00214794 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,032,661 coins and its circulating supply is 16,932,661 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold is a fork of the Bitcoin blockchain that occurred at block 491407. It implements a new PoW algorithm, Equihash, which makes it ASIC-resistant and can only be mined by GPUs rigs. The purpose of Bitcoin Gold is to make mining decentralized again following Satoshi Nakamoto’s vision of “1 CPU = 1 vote”.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, EXX, RightBTC, Coinsquare, HitBTC, QuadrigaCX, BitMEX, Coinfloor, BL3P, GetBTC, Gate.io, CoinEgg, BitMarket, Kucoin, Tidex, BTCTurk, Luno, Foxbit, Bitcoin Indonesia, Liqui, Bleutrade, bitFlyer, Quoine, BX Thailand, BitBay, Poloniex, xBTCe, Bitonic, CoinExchange, BTC Markets, GDAX, Negocie Coins, Coinone, Coinroom, Cryptopia, Huobi, Livecoin, Bittrex, Independent Reserve, Coinnest, Bitso, Gatecoin, Fisco, Gemini, BTCBOX, Bitstamp, Lbank, WEX, Mr. Exchange, Upbit, BitGrail, ZB.COM, YoBit, Allcoin, Zaif, Coinrail, Bibox, CoolCoin, Paribu, CEX.IO, Binance, Bithumb, Bit-Z, Bitbank, BTCC, Korbit, LakeBTC, BigONE, BtcTrade.im, itBit, ACX and OKEx. It is not currently possible to purchase Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

