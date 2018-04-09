Bitcoin Price Tops $6,746.94 on Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (CURRENCY:BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $6,746.94 on popular exchanges including Korbit, HitBTC, Bitbank and WEX. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $114.48 billion and $4.63 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $637.35 or 0.09488780 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00026717 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00166468 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.16 or 0.01759150 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00022900 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00016409 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002828 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002030 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008697 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 16,967,575 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority or banks; managing transactions and the issuing of bitcoins is carried out collectively by the network. Although other cryptocurrencies have come before, Bitcoin is the first decentralized cryptocurrency – Its reputation has spawned copies and evolution in the space.With the largest variety of markets and the biggest value – having reached a peak of 18 billion USD – Bitcoin is here to stay. As with any new invention, there can be improvements or flaws in the initial model however the community and a team of dedicated developers are pushing to overcome any obstacle they come across. It is also the most traded cryptocurrency and one of the main entry points for all the other cryptocurrencies. The price is as unstable as always and it can go up or down by 10%-20% in a single day.Bitcoin is an SHA-256 POW coin with 21,000,000 total minable coins. The block time is 10 minutes. “

Bitcoin Coin Trading

Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Negocie Coins, Upbit, GetBTC, BTCTurk, HitBTC, Exmo, Bitfinex, Coinroom, Liqui, BX Thailand, YoBit, Gemini, BitBay, Gate.io, Mr. Exchange, itBit, Allcoin, Cryptopia, Luno, WEX, BitGrail, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, GDAX, Foxbit, BL3P, Kraken, RightBTC, Livecoin, bitFlyer, CoolCoin, Coinsquare, Korbit, QuadrigaCX, Fisco, ZB.COM, Gatecoin, Kucoin, Huobi, Independent Reserve, Quoine, Coinnest, OKEx, Bitso, Zaif, Binance, BTC Markets, BTCBOX, Coinfloor, BTCC, Bitcoin Indonesia, Paribu, CoinsBank, Bitbank, Bittrex, Tidex, BtcTrade.im, Lbank, CoinExchange, Coinone, xBTCe, Bibox, Bitstamp, LakeBTC, Bleutrade, CEX.IO, Poloniex, Coinrail, BitMEX, Bitonic, Bithumb, ACX and EXX. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

