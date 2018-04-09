Bitcoin Lightning (BLT) Trading Down 31.7% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Lightning (CURRENCY:BLT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Bitcoin Lightning has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Bitcoin Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Lightning has traded 31.7% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Lightning coin can now be bought for about $3.05 or 0.00030803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fisco, Bitbank, BitBay and Gemini.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002919 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00753384 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00174126 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036972 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00048903 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Bitcoin Lightning Coin Profile

Bitcoin Lightning’s genesis date was November 10th, 2017. The official website for Bitcoin Lightning is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin Lightning’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Lightning is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Lightning’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Lightning is a coin designed to send fast, low-cost and secure transactions worldwide.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Lightning

Bitcoin Lightning can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WEX, Kucoin, Exmo, CoinFalcon, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, BTCC, TOPBTC, BX Thailand, BitMEX, Livecoin, Binance, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit, LakeBTC, Coinsquare, BtcTrade.im, Zaif, OKEx, Allcoin, Bitstamp, HitBTC, RightBTC, BitBay, Bitonic, YoBit, BTCBOX, GOPAX, Luno, Bitcoin Indonesia, itBit, ACX, Quoine, BCC Exchange, Foxbit, OEX, Gemini, Liqui, Gate.io, Bitso, EXX, Gatecoin, Coinone, bitFlyer, CoinsBank, ZB.COM, QuadrigaCX, Coinfloor, CEX.IO, Korbit, Lbank, Bithumb, CoolCoin, xBTCe, Huobi, BL3P, Paribu, Bitfinex, GetBTC, AidosMarket, Coinrail, AEX, Bibox, BitGrail, Tidex, Poloniex, Negocie Coins, Bitbank, GDAX, Fisco and BTC Markets. It is not presently possible to buy Bitcoin Lightning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Lightning must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Lightning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

