Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) Price Reaches $30.43 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $30.43 or 0.00452764 BTC on exchanges including Trade By Trade, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $185,906.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00035766 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00053226 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012178 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00082427 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00022264 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034710 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 108,163 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Plus is www.bitcoinplus.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 10% annnualised interest rate.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange, Poloniex and Trade Satoshi. It is not presently possible to buy Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

