Bitcoin Scrypt Trading Down 14.6% This Week (BTCS)

Bitcoin Scrypt (CURRENCY:BTCS) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Bitcoin Scrypt has a market capitalization of $396,752.00 and approximately $1,935.00 worth of Bitcoin Scrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Scrypt has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Scrypt coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0234 or 0.00000347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 152.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005805 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000313 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000122 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001607 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003880 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006600 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt Coin Profile

Bitcoin Scrypt (CRYPTO:BTCS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2013. Bitcoin Scrypt’s total supply is 16,972,350 coins. Bitcoin Scrypt’s official Twitter account is @theotherbitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Scrypt is bitcoinscrypt.io.

Bitcoin Scrypt Coin Trading

Bitcoin Scrypt can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Bitcoin Scrypt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Scrypt must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Scrypt using one of the exchanges listed above.

