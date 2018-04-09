BitcoinDark Market Capitalization Hits $59.15 Million (BTCD)

BitcoinDark (CURRENCY:BTCD) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 2:00 AM ET on March 25th. One BitcoinDark coin can now be bought for $45.89 or 0.00645881 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and Poloniex. During the last seven days, BitcoinDark has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. BitcoinDark has a market cap of $59.15 million and $212,942.00 worth of BitcoinDark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00031927 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009488 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00023714 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001967 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014199 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000840 BTC.

BitcoinDark Profile

BitcoinDark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 9th, 2014. BitcoinDark’s total supply is 1,288,862 coins. BitcoinDark’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDark. The Reddit community for BitcoinDark is /r/bitcoindark and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitcoinDark is bitcoindark.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Dark (BTCD) is a PoW and PoS hybrid alternatve crypto currency based on the same algorithm as Bitcoin itself – SHA256 – the difference is in the intent behind development – where Bitcoin is moving towards regulatory approval with increased transparency, BitcoinDark tries to push further of the belief of decentralisation and anonymity. The block time is 60 seconds – there was a 1.5 premine and a total of 22 million coins are scheduled to be produced. Following the announcement of the Komodo Platform by the SuperNet team, BitcoinDark could be swapped for KMD coins and will be so until 2018. BTCD technology will be further advanced in the KMD platform. “

BitcoinDark Coin Trading

BitcoinDark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is not currently possible to buy BitcoinDark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinDark must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinDark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

