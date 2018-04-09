BitcoinX Market Cap Tops $0.00 (BCX)

BitcoinX (CURRENCY:BCX) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. BitcoinX has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $211,248.00 worth of BitcoinX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges including BtcTrade.im, Gate.io, Huobi and OKEx. During the last week, BitcoinX has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $361.99 or 0.05363250 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000214 BTC.

BitcoinX [Futures] (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000524 BTC.

XDE II (XDE2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00158000 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinX Coin Profile

BitcoinX (CRYPTO:BCX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. BitcoinX’s total supply is 167,361,683,927 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinX is /r/BCXofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinX’s official website is bcx.org. BitcoinX’s official Twitter account is @bcx_team.

BitcoinX Coin Trading

BitcoinX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BtcTrade.im, Huobi and OKEx. It is not presently possible to purchase BitcoinX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinX must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.