Bitdeal Trading Down 44.9% Over Last Week (BDL)

Bitdeal (CURRENCY:BDL) traded down 22.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Bitdeal has a market cap of $320,649.00 and approximately $5,515.00 worth of Bitdeal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitdeal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX and Cryptopia. In the last week, Bitdeal has traded down 44.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.04 or 0.01710650 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007818 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008130 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00016378 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00001191 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00021198 BTC.

Bitdeal Profile

Bitdeal (BDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2017. Bitdeal’s total supply is 219,596,262 coins and its circulating supply is 175,583,793 coins. Bitdeal’s official Twitter account is @bitdealuk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitdeal is bitdeal.co.in.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitdeal is a digital currency that allows two willing parties to conduct safe and private transactions anywhere around the world. “

Buying and Selling Bitdeal

Bitdeal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Bitdeal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitdeal must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitdeal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

