bitEUR Price Hits $1.32 (BITEUR)

bitEUR (CURRENCY:BITEUR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 3:00 AM ET on March 25th. One bitEUR token can now be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00018477 BTC on exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. In the last week, bitEUR has traded down 8% against the dollar. bitEUR has a market cap of $141,769.00 and $78.00 worth of bitEUR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002970 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00761127 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00014814 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00175203 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00036137 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00048759 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

bitEUR Profile

bitEUR’s total supply is 107,706 tokens. The official website for bitEUR is bit.ly/BitShares_EURO. The official message board for bitEUR is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling bitEUR

bitEUR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is not possible to purchase bitEUR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitEUR must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitEUR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

