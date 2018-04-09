BitQuark 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $114.00 (BTQ)

BitQuark (CURRENCY:BTQ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 25th. During the last week, BitQuark has traded up 24% against the dollar. BitQuark has a market capitalization of $108,870.00 and $114.00 worth of BitQuark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitQuark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000134 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000417 BTC.

About BitQuark

BitQuark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2014. BitQuark’s total supply is 9,843,843 coins. BitQuark’s official website is www.bitquark.info. BitQuark’s official Twitter account is @BitQuarkCoin.

BitQuark Coin Trading

BitQuark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is not currently possible to buy BitQuark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitQuark must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitQuark using one of the exchanges listed above.

