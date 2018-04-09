BitSend (BSD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.40 Million

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, BitSend has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitSend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00007702 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. BitSend has a market cap of $10.28 million and $1.40 million worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $318.64 or 0.04477810 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00001272 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013813 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00017630 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012881 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Condensate (RAIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 18,757,400 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send. BitSend’s official website is www.bitsend.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Darksend InstantX “

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is not currently possible to buy BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.